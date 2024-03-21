Minnesota swatting calls felony created under new law proposal

Making a fake call for emergency services to another person’s house – an act oftentimes referred to as "swatting" – could become a felony offense in Minnesota under a proposal being considered by lawmakers this legislative session.

As part of a prank or feud, the goal of a "swatting call" is to get authorities – particularity a SWAT team – to respond to the other person’s house.



Under current Minnesota law, it’s a crime to report a false emergency with the intent of having first responders sent to the false report. The severity of the crime depends on whether the person making the call has done it in the past, and whether anyone was injured during the response.

Authored by Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring), the GOP Minority Leader, a person who places a call with the intent of creating an emergency response to the home of five select groups – an elected official, judge, prosecuting attorney, employee of a correctional facility, or peace officer – would now face a felony charge.

Although sometimes seen as a prank among teenagers, authorities insist the calls are not only a waste of department resources, but they can also be dangerous.



"We know that swatting can lead to deadly results," said Rep. Demuth before the Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee on Thursday. "It puts first responders at risk, and anyone that may be in that home at risk… It is a fictitious crime that was want to increase the penalty for."

If approved, the felony penalty would be up to one year in prison, a fine of $5,000, or both if a person reports a false emergency and does so with the intent that emergency responders go to their home.

"We need to do work that protects those who protect us," said Rep. Brion Curran (DFL-Vadnais Heights).



In December, FOX 9 detailed the rise in swatting calls across Minnesota schools.

Laid over for consideration in a collection of larger bills, known as an omnibus, the bill has 14 other mostly GOP legislator sponsors, but has received support from Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), who has supported a host of other proposals that would seek to strengthen the safety and rights of Minnesotans this session.