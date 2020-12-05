Amid COVID-19 pause, Minnesota students hope for a restart to sports

With youth sports paused until at least December 21, some student-athletes are pushing back tonight, hoping for a restart to high school sports.

School sports were included in a four-week COVID-19 pause to slow the spread of the virus due to data linking outbreaks to athletics. This week, the Minnesota State High School League announced it's ready to start the winter sports season on December 21 -- if allowed by Governor Walz.

"With the season being delayed, it can hurt a lot of kids’ mental health," argued football and basketball player Grant Hansen. "For some, it’s all they have."

"Basketball brings joy back to my life and gives me one sense of normalcy in my upside-down world," added tennis and basketball player Haley Lupkes.

"These activities, they’re more than just games," agreed cheerleader Angie Korsh.

The videos are showcasing the teens' struggles navigating a pandemic, without the things that steady their lives.

Advertisement

"20 hours a week, you’re spending with your team and to have that all the sudden be taken away, it’s like what am I supposed to do with all this time," continued Korsch.

Korsh and her fellow cheer captain Maddie Schnell decided to do something with those extra hours.

"We wanted to get everyone together and hopefully do something share each other’s' stories so people's voices could be heard," said Schnell. "So we created this GroupMe -- we now have 55 people and more come in every day."

The friends are hearing stories very similar to their own from all over the state.

"I've been playing sports my whole life and it’s a way to get me out of stress and school and stuff like that get my mind off of things so it’s been tough not having it," said football and basketball player Grant Hansen.

"Everyone can say how we’re feeling but it’s most effective when you hear it directly from us," said tennis and basketball player Haley Lupkes.

The videos will be gathered and sent to Gov. Tim Walz, hoping that the direct messages, will highlight the teens’ struggles and eagerness to get back to normal.

"I know that this pandemic, it’s really important to be safe and regulations and everything but I just really want to be part of a solution and someone who can get all these people together and make their voices heard," said Korsh.