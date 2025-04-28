Minnesota students get visa status back after Trump admin reversal

The Brief Several international students in Minnesota have had their visa status restored. The change comes after the Trump administration reversed course on a policy last week. It's unclear if the students involved in the highest-profile cases were impacted.



Minnesota students get their status back

What we know:

The University of Minnesota tells FOX 9's Paul Blume that, since last week's announcement by the Trump administration, at least four students have had their records restored in a national database. The university had 11 total students who had their status pulled in recent weeks.

At Minnesota State University Mankato, officials say 11 of 12 students impacted by status changes have had their records restored.

Why it matters:

Losing your visa status puts students in jeopardy of being detained by ICE agents and deported. With their status restored, the students can continue their studies in Minnesota.

What we don't know:

Right now, it's unclear if the highest-profile cases are impacted by the reversal. University officials are unable to provide specific information on individual cases.

At the University of Minnesota, FOX 9 has been covering the detainment of graduate student Dogukan Gunaydin, who was facing removal over a drunk driving arrest in 2023. Gunaydin filed a lawsuit to contest his removal. His attorneys have argued his drunk driving conviction alone isn't enough to pull his visa status.

In Mankato, Mohammed Hoque was also fighting to stay in the United States, arguing in a lawsuit he's being unjustly removed for his support of Palestine.

Again, it's unclear if either case was impacted by the recent reversal.

Trump admin reverses course

The backstory:

Last week, the Associated Press reported on change by the Trump administration to restore records in a federal student visa database. The decision followed multiple rulings by judges in lawsuits brought by students.

FOX 9 reported on some of the local lawsuits, including a group of Concordia students who lost their status for unclear reasons.

A statement from an attorney to the Associated Press stated ICE was restoring student records and the agency would develop a policy for terminating student visa records.