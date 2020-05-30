Minnesota State Patrol helicopter draws water from Minneapolis lake to fight fire

Minnesota State Patrol helicopters are filling buckets of water from south Minneapolis lakes to fight fires on the fifth night of protesting and riots following the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Jonathan Kealing shared video of a Black Hawk Helicopter drawing water from Diamond Lake, just off Interstate 35W. A Black Hawk was also spotted drawing water from Lake Nokomis.

Moments later, the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed a National Guard helicopter dropped water on a car fire on 35W at 50th Street and other locations.

Car fire on a curfew-cleared Interstate 35W in Minneapolis on May 30, 2020. Photo by Casey Hooker / FOX 9. (FOX 9)

After protesters stormed onto highways in Minneapolis on Friday, MnDOT is shutting down several major highways in Minneapolis and St. Paul for the night in anticipation for more unrest.

Starting at 7 p.m., the following highways will close to traffic:

• I-35W northbound and southbound between I-694 and Hwy 62• I-35E northbound and southbound between Hwy 36 and Hwy 62• I-94 eastbound and westbound between I-694 and the I-694/I-494 interchange• I-394 eastbound between Hwy 100 and I-94• Hwy 55 northbound and southbound between Hwy 62 and I-94

The roads will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday