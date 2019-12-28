Minnesota State Patrol: 357 crashes statewide within 5-hour period

article

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 357 crashes and 149 spinouts statewide between 5-10 a.m. Saturday as icy conditions spread across the area.

Of the 357 crashes, 34 involved injuries, and two were fatal. There were also 149 spinouts and 13 jackknifed semis.

Several roads were temporarily closed Saturday morning as authorities responded to numerous crashes. Metro Transit also suspended bus service until conditions improve.