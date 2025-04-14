Minnesota state parks and recreation have free entrance on April 26

article

The Brief Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will have free entrance on Saturday, April 26. All 73 state parks and recreation areas will waive the vehicle permit requirement. There are four Free Park Days each year.



Minnesota state parks free April 26

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced April 26 as a free state park and recreation area day.

On April 26, the DNR will waive the requirement for a vehicle permit for visitors.

There are four Free Park Days spread out over the year.

What they're saying:

"Spring is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy everything Minnesota state parks and recreation areas have to offer," said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. "It’s the perfect season to shake off winter, spend time with loved ones, and soak in the beauty of nature waking up from winter dormancy — whether it’s spotting wildflowers, hearing the songs of returning birds, or seeing the trees begin to leaf out."

For the spring Free Park Day, it's scheduled for the Saturday after Earth Day.

The DNR encourages to enjoy the Free Park Day responsibly by:

Respecting wildlife by observing from a distance.

Stay on the trails while hiking or biking to protect the surrounding environment.

Don't pick blooming wildflowers, and leave rocks and other natural objects where they are.

Some state parks have free events or programs during free park days. To see what events and programs the park have to offer, click here.

For more information on Free Park Days, click here.