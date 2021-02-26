Minnesota State Parks permits could be available to check out at some libraries soon

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to expand park access to low-income communities through a new partnership program with libraries.

Through the program, libraries in low-income areas can offer free state park permits that can be checked out for seven-day periods, starting in June. The permits would be available to check out for all library patrons, regardless their personal circumstances.

To be eligible to apply for the program, the libraries must be in an area where 40% or more residents use the free and reduced-price school lunch program and/or the median household income is $58,000 or less.