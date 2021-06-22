Minnesota State Fair unveils free entertainment lineup for 2021

article

The Minnesota State Fair unveiled its lineup of free entertainment Tuesday, featuring more than 900 shows over 12 days.

The acts are free with fair admission. The headliners are Yam Haus, Roots & Boots, The Legendary Wailers, Ezra Ray Hart, Sister Sledge and Dire Straights Legacy.

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 26 to Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Here are the scheduled acts:

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight!

DSL Dire Straits Legacy (Aug. 26 & 27) 8:30 p.m.

Sister Sledge (Aug. 28 & 29) 8:30 p.m.

Ezra Ray Hart (Aug. 30 & 31) 8:30 p.m.

The Legendary Wailers (Sept. 1 & 2) 8:30 p.m.

Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye (Sept. 3 & 4) 8:30 p.m.

Yam Haus (Sept. 5 & 6) 7:30 p.m.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment

Box On

Tonic Sol-fa

Shenandoah

Becky Buller Band

The Next Generation Leahy

King Calaway

The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band

The Malpass Brothers

Connie Smith

Renata The Band

Rockland Road

We Banjo 3

Monroe Crossing

Screaming Orphans

Melinda Doolittle

Malamanya

Rosie Flores

Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots

MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals

West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Davina and The Vagabonds

The Greeting Committee

Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys

NUR-D

First Avenue Goes To The Fair

Mae Simpson

Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment

MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Mary Cutrufello Band

The Jorgensens

The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest

Barley Jacks

Starlifter from the USAF Band of Mid-America

Poppa Bear Norton

Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen

Molly Maher Band

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests

Cornbread Harris

Joe & Vicki Price

The Dollys

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage

Dr. Mambo’s Combo

Good For Gary

Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute

Banda La Verdadera

Socaholix

Ka Lia Universe & Friends

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment

Jack Brass Band

Café Accordion Orchestra

Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy

The Men of New Hope

Sumunar Indonesian Music & Dance

Tha Ma Muz

Ujamaa Music Group

Maria Isa and LatinXpolis

Siama’s Congo Roots

Native Pride Dancers

Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca

KOFI & The Fire Keepers

Ramberg Music Cafe Stage

Polkarobics

Tom Hunter

The Neighborhood Trio

Jack Knife & The Sharps

The Joey Johnson Band

Dakota Dave Hull & Friends

Jim Berner’s Music Legends

PK Mayo

Hello Heartache

Phil Heywood & Eric Lugosch

Bill Koncar

Lolos Ghost

Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park

The Chipper Experience

Monster Shop Bump’n

Mama Lou: American Strong Woman

Jared Sherlock

Fantastick Patrick

The Flyin’ Hawaiian Show

Kidsdance

Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis

MSF County Fair Talent Contest

Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:

