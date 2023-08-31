Minnesota State Fair names 12 winners for 2023 'Best Awards'
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair is recognizing its best vendors for the 2023 festival.
The Best Awards recognize the very best vendors for exhibitors, concessions, attractions, and food and beverage. The winners were recognized during a Thursday morning ceremony.
This year's winners include (info from Minnesota State Fair):
- Afro Deli: Menu includes beef, chicken and veggie sambusas, plantains, mango juice and iced and spiced Somali tea. This is their inaugural year at the State Fair. (Located in the Food Building, east wall)
- Aria Handmade: They feature a handcrafted collection of products made from naturally recycled and repurposed materials, plus handbags, jewelry and clothing. (Located at the International Bazaar, southwest section)
- Bamboo Switch: Sells a full line of branded earth-friendly products, including cutlery, travel items, bags, baskets, hair ties and more. (Located in the Grandstand, lower level, south section)
- Downdraft by Family Entertainment: This ride is located at Mighty Midway.
- Jammy Sammies by BRIM: Serves a variety of sandwiches and coffee and lemonade drinks, including an Official New Food this year – two flavors of a jam’nade beverage – blueberry mint and strawberry jalapeño.(Located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center)
- Long-Range Basketball by Oren Concessions: This game is located at Mighty Midway.
- The Minnesotan: Sells logo’d caps, hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts for adults and kids. (Located west of Nelson Street, just south of the Grandstand)
- Must Be Ruff: Sells all-natural, soft-baked, Minnesota-made dog treats. (Located in the Pet Pavilion, north wall)
- O’Gara’s at the Fair: Menu includes food and drinks from Reuben rolls to fish & chips to burgers and more, plus a wide selection of brews. (Located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street)
- Raiders by Wanderlust Amusements: This fun house is located at Kidway.
- Union Hmong Kitchen: Menu includes Nqaij with chilled rice noodles, 5-Spiced Thai Tea as well as an Official New Food this year - Galabao (steamed pork bun). (Located at International Bazaar, south wall, west corner)
- Visit Bemidji: Promotes tourism to Bemidji.