Minnesota State Fair getting pay-by-mobile parking in 2025

The Brief The City of Falcon Heights is bringing pay-by-mobile parking to streets near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in 2025. Parking zones will cost $25 per day, and there will be about 1,000 spots available. The measure passed 5-0 at a Falcon Heights City Council meeting Wednesday night.



The City of Falcon Heights on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve pay-by-mobile parking for the Minnesota State Fair starting this year.

The city council met Wednesday night and voted 5-0 to implement the program in time for the State Fair, one of the largest in the country.

If you plan on driving to the Great Minnesota Get-Together, there should be more parking options on streets near the State Fairgrounds. The measure creates paid parking zones in neighborhoods east of Snelling Avenue that provide about 1,000 spots near the State Fair.

City officials say the program will charge a flat fee of $25 per day for vehicles to park between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the 12 days of the Minnesota State Fair. Fees can be paid online through a web site, app or automated pay-by-phone line. Enforcement will be tied through a vehicle’s license plate.

The program will also include hiring trained ambassadors to be in parking zones to direct traffic, answer questions and enhance public safety.

The city approved five actions related to the program, including a one-year agreement with ParkMobile to be the vendor. Under the agreement, the City of Falcon Heights will receive about 80% of the fees.

City officials say residents who live on streets in the designated parking zone will receive one free parking pass in the mail starting in July. They’ll have the option to request additional passes, and there will be up to 600 properties eligible for the passes.

Falcon Heights Mayor Randy Gustafson reacted to the vote Wednesday night.

"Pay-by-mobile parking provides an excellent solution to promote safety for our Falcon Heights residents and the hundreds of thousands of visitors we welcome to our city during the Minnesota State Fair," Gustafson said in a statement. "We heard from our residents during this process on how we could improve the plan, and we believe the version adopted by the City Council will meet the needs of our community."

Temporary parking zone signs will be installed before the start of the Minnesota State Fair, and removed after Labor Day.