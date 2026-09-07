Minnesota State Fair equalizer: Long shots and frontrunners alike target nearly 2 million fairgoers

The Brief Political candidates from major and minor parties are using the Minnesota State Fair to connect with nearly 2 million attendees over 12 days. Libertarian candidates say reaching 8% of the vote could earn their party major party status in Minnesota, making every conversation at the fair count. Congressional candidate Matt Little attempted a handshaking record over the weekend, targeting fairgoers waiting in lines.



The Minnesota State Fair is living up to its nickname as "the great Minnesota get-together," and for political candidates across the spectrum, it's become one of the most valuable campaign stops of the year.

The fair's reach

What we know:

Republican House candidate Kim Rich describes himself as an underdog heading into November, but that didn't stop him from working the GOP's fair booth Monday to meet potential voters.

"More people are watching this than the cable channel in Edina," said Kim Rich, a GOP House candidate.

Libertarian Secretary of State candidate Chip Tangen paid $1,150 to set up at the fair, calling it a rare opportunity to have hundreds of conversations he couldn't have anywhere else — right alongside major party candidates.

"What I like about the state fair is it's a great equalizer," said Chip Tangen, a Libertarian Secretary of State candidate.

What they're saying:

Tangen noted that he has another Secretary of State candidate close by, and that works in his favor.

"Our competition is just down the block. And we see the same people. We see people that come from their booth and then talk to us," said Tangen.

Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Rebecca Whiting echoed that sentiment, calling the fair the top event for reaching people at this kind of scale.

"This is the number one event to be able to talk to people in this kind of density," said Rebecca Whiting, a Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate.

Why the stakes are high for Libertarians

Dig deeper:

Both Tangen and Whiting expect to lose in November, but the fair's 12 days in August and September could still be a turning point.

If the two candidates reach 8% of the vote, the Libertarian Party could earn major party status in Minnesota — making every handshake and conversation at the fair a meaningful one.

Congressional candidate Matt Little leaned into that captive audience strategy over the weekend, targeting fairgoers waiting in lines during a handshaking record attempt.

Big picture view:

Even candidates who are heavy favorites see the fair as worth their time. Rep. David Gottfried (DFL-Shoreview), said the fair can genuinely move the needle for certain campaigns.

"For a statewide race, I think it actually could have a significant impact, especially if you're a candidate that doesn't have as much, you know, name recognition, maybe a first-time candidate," said Gottfried.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how much the fair's campaign activity will ultimately affect vote totals in November, or whether any of the Libertarian candidates will reach the 8% threshold needed for major party status.