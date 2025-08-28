Minnesota State Fair: Best Awards announced for 2025

The Great Minnesota Get-Together has announced its annual awards for the fair’s best exhibitors, concessions, attractions and food in 2025.

Minnesota State Fair Best Awards

What we know:

In a ceremony held at 10 a.m. on the Summit Stage at the Bazaar Thursday, State Fair CEO Renee Alexander presented the awards to various winners.



Artists and vendors were chosen from a pool of more than 1,000 based on the criteria of customer service and experience, knowledge of staff, and value of product or service.

Below are those who are among the best for 2025, according to fair officials.

Foods

Australian Battered Potatoes – Known for their battered and deep-fried potatoes served with several different topping options.

Giggles’ Campfire Grill – Celebrating its 25th anniversary at the fair, they are famous for walleye cakes, duck bacon wontons and an extensive selection of craft brews and specialty sips like Dill Pickle Kölsch and S’Mores Beer.

Libby’s Ice Cream & Co. – Known for their soft-serve ice cream in 16 flavors, frozen bananas dipped in chocolate on-a-stick, shakes, sundaes and more.

Manny’s Tortas – Serving a variety of Mexican tortas, tacos al pastor, non-alcoholic piña colada served in a hollowed-out fresh pineapple and more.

Rides and games

Kiddie Bumper Boats – A classic ride that has provided joy and fun at the Minnesota State Fair for several years.

The Kracken – Announced as a new Mighty Midway ride in 2024, this 80-foot-tall pendulum swing ride has arms that stretch out 147-feet.

Roll-A-Ball Racer – A popular game on Mighty Midway owned and operated by Boguey Concessions.

Vendors

Just Beautiful by JB – Sells playful, vibrant accessories like headbands, bags, apparel and more that make kids feel special and confident.

Lake Superior Drift Co. – Sells Lake Superior driftwood art, driftwood mobile kits, mobiles, ornaments and more.

Minnesota Native Landscapes – Sells native species of live plants and seed packets for habitat restoration and pollinator gardens.

NordicSol – Showcases frameless, retractable glass walls for outdoor spaces such as decks, porches, patios and balconies.

That’s Invintage – This western women’s boutique sells unique handmade items like women’s apparel and jewelry.