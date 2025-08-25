Minnesota State Fair: Nearly 50K more people attend Sunday compared to 2024

The Brief On Sunday, 184,176 people were recorded as attending the Minnesota State Fair. Saturday saw 198,863 people visit the fair, more than the 184,564 people who came out for the third day of the fair in 2024. No attendance records have been broken so far this year.



A cool and quiet Sunday saw thousands of Minnesotans enter the gates of the Minnesota State Fair, with officials saying 184,176 people were on the fairgrounds throughout the day.

Minnesota State Fair attendance

What we know:

The third day's attendance saw an increase of 49,532 people compared to the 134,644 that attended in 2024.

So for this year, 137,148 people visited on opening day (Thursday), 153,988 people were recorded on Friday, and 198,863 people were tallied on Saturday.

The record for attendance on Sunday is 209,969, set in 1994.

So far no attendance records have been broken, but the fair runs through Sept. 1.

What's next:

Continued pleasant weather throughout the week, with highs in the 70s, could lead to more people heading to the fair into Labor Day weekend.