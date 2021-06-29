Minnesota State Fair unveils 26 new fair foods for 2021

The Minnesota State Fair released its list of new fair foods that will be available at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

There will be 26 new foods and four new food vendors at the fair this year, according to organizers.

The Minnesota State Fair is back on this year after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers do not expect to have daily attendance limits and face masks will not be required, although they will be strongly encouraged for unvaccinated people.

The fair runs Thursday, Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 6

Banh Minn Bun and Banh Minn Bowl

Sausage Sister and will will offer a classic bahn mi sandwich and bowl at the Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair )

Asian-inspired sausage in a crusty French baguette with Sister’s Sriracha sauce, shredded and pickled carrot, radish, chopped jalapeño and a sprig of fresh cilantro. The bunless bowl starts with a five-grain blend and is topped with shredded and pickled carrot, radish, Asian slaw, chopped jalapeño, sausage slices, cilantro and a drizzle of Sister’s Sriracha sauce.

Location: At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall

Bison Bites

A North Woods spin on ravioli with ground bison, braised fennel, portobello mushrooms and fresh basil wrapped in classic egg dough, deep-fried and served with a sweet bourbon sauce with a little kick.

Location: At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue & Cooper Street at The North Woods

Blue Raspberry Blitzed

Traditional hand pie filled with a raspberry, blueberry and apple blend infused with UV Blue Vodka and topped with cotton candy sugar.

Location: At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall

Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit

Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit (Minnesota State Fair / FOX 9)

Fluffy biscuit-style doughnuts stuffed with shredded chicken, glazed with a sweet & spicy buffalo icing, and topped with crispy bacon bits.

Location: At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Caramelized Banana Pudding

Layers of homemade vanilla pudding, fresh bananas, toasted 'nilla wafers, caramelized cocoa crispy cereal, caramel sauce and fresh whipped cream.

Location: At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street

ChoriPop

ChoriPop (Minnesota State Fair / FOX 9)

Chorizo by The Herbivorous Butcher dipped in a classic corndog batter, deep-fried on-a-stick with choice of avocado salsa or mole sauce drizzled on top or on the side. Served with Mexican BBQ chips. (Vegan)

Location: At Midtown Global Market’s Andy’s Garage (new vendor), located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 26-31 only)

Cracklin Prime Nachos

Deep-fried chicharrón (pronounced chee-chah-rrohn) covered in prime rib slices, ¡Que Bueno! nacho cheese, pico de gallo and green onion slices.

Location: At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Liggett Street

Cucumber Jalapeño Limeade

(Minnesota State Fair / FOX 9)

Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber slice.

Location: At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Dual Berry Shortcake

Dual Berry Shortcake (Minnesota State Fair / FOX 9)

Strawberries and blueberries over a sugar-coated Betty & Earl’s (Betty & Earl's is owned by Fox 9 employee Jason Matheson) biscuit, topped with whipped cream and balsamic glaze.

Location: At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Esquites

Mexican street corn off-the-cob topped with mayonnaise, Cotija (pronounced Koh-tee-hah) cheese and pequin chile powder.

Location: At Midtown Global Market’s Los Ocampo, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Sept. 1-6 only) (Los Ocampo returns to the Midtown Global Market booth for the first time since 2013.)

Fudge & Fruit!

Fresh strawberries and fudge brownies dipped in wine-infused dark chocolate, drizzled with wine infused white chocolate and served on-a-stick.

Location: At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes & Judson avenues

Greek Stuffed Ravioli

Mediterranean pastry dough stuffed with cream cheese, tzatziki sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini, tomato, gyro meat and Dino’s Greek seasoning, deep-fried and drizzled with roasted garlic butter.

Location: At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Island Hopper

Hollowed-out half-pineapple filled with charbroiled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce and served with steamy white rice and pineapple chunks, topped with green onions and sesame seeds.

Location: At The Hangar, located at the North End, southwest section

Jumbo Donut Sundae

A jumbo frosted yeast-raised donut available in a variety of flavors, topped with vanilla soft serve ice cream, hot fudge and blend of sprinkles.

Location: At Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts (new vendor), located between West Dan Patch & Carnes avenues and Liggett & Chambers streets

Kerala Fried Chicken Kati Roll

Kerala Fried Chicken Kati Roll (Minnesota State Fair / FOX 9)

Marinated, battered and fried chicken tenders wrapped in paratha (pronounced puh-RAH-ttah) with chutneys and slaw.

Location: At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall (A fan favorite in the Midtown Global Market booth in years past, Hot Indian has a new home of its own in the Food Building and will be at the fair all 12 days.)

La Floretta

Oven-roasted cauliflower florets seasoned with Iron Range herbs and spices and served with Calabrian sweet chili sauce. (Gluten-free, vegan)

Location: At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

The Naughty Biscuit

The Naughty Biscuit (Minnesota State Fair / FOX 9)

Smoked pork belly topped with beer cheese sauce, arugula, pickled red onions and candied jalapeños served on a buttermilk biscuit.

Location: At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets

Nordic Waffles – Chicken & Macaroni Nordic Waffle and I-Scream Waffle Sandwich

Chicken & Macaroni Nordic Waffle (Minnesota State Fair / FOX 9)

Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: A Southern-fried spicy chicken drummy and cheesy macaroni, finished with a drizzle of honey on a warm Nordic waffle; and a classic ice cream cookie sandwich, crunchy kettle corn and chocolate drizzle dusted with sprinkles all wrapped in a Nordic waffle.

Location: At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section3

Paneer Pakora

The New State Fair food will include fired paneer cheese from Paneer Pakora (Minnesota State Fair)

Seasoned paneer cheese cubes fried in a gluten-free batter and served with tomato butter. (Gluten-free, vegan)

Location: At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall

Pizza Lucy

Pizza Lucy (Minnesota State Fair / FOX 9)

Sausage patty topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, stuffed in homemade Green Mill pizza dough, and topped with Italian seasonings, cheese and crumbled pepperoni.

Location: At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Sashimi Tuna Tacos

Crisp wonton shells filled with ahi tuna, avocado and sesame soy. Thai slaw with peanut dressing, pickled ginger and wasabi served on the side.

Location: At Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café (new vendor), located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Sidecar Sandwich

Thick-cut cognac-infused bacon smothered with Cointreau and citrus marmalade, layered with melted havarti, smoked Gouda and aged cheddar, served on toasted sourdough bread and garnished with fresh orange slices.

Location: At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

S’Mores Funnel Cake

Graham cracker funnel cake topped with marshmallow, milk chocolate chunks and more graham cracker bits.

Location: At Funnel Cakes, located in the Food Building, east wall

Spufull Puff

Mashed sweet potatoes blended with sweetened cream cheese then wrapped in dough and fried. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with maple dipping sauce on the side.

Location: At Potato Man & Sweety, located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues, outside the Horse Barn

Summer Lakes Beverages: Wedge-Hammer, Lake Storm Lemonade and Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea

These 2021 State Fair-exclusive mocktails are all gluten-free and vegan. The Wedge-Hammer is fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Lake Storm Lemonade is lavender-infused lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea is fresh brewed tea, fresh lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup.

Location: At Summer Lakes Beverage (new vendor), located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands (Summer Lakes Beverage previously sold its bottled mixes and merchandise at the State Fair.)

Waffle Burger

Waffle Burger (Minnesota State Fair / FOX 9)

Quarter-pound bacon cheeseburger served between two maple-infused candied sweet crunch waffles with a side of maple syrup.

Location: At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets