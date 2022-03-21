Minnesota sports fans optimistic about Wolves wins, Twins and Wild moves

article

Over the years Minnesota sports fans have had to deal with their fair share of heartache, and because of it they’ve learned to hope for the best but expect the worst. Only now it looks like things are on the way up in town, after recent moves and winning streaks by the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Wild.

"I was ecstatic about it, I didn’t think there was a chance, no there was no chance at all," Minnesota fan Andrew Schmidt said. "I think Minnesota’s finally making the moves they need to, just plain and simple."

The Wild welcomed future hall of fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to town on Monday, and reinvigorated fans lined up at the Xcel Energy Center to see him.

Overall, it’s almost been hard to keep up with: the Twins landed star free agent Carlos Correa. The Timberwolves are on a roll and looking dominant headed into the playoffs. And the Vikings have recreated their front office.

"Spending some money finally, let’s get this going," Minnesota fan Mason Wibstid chimed in.

Over at KFAN, popular sports talk show host Dan Barrierio is intrigued by all of the moves, and how they could put the Twin Cities back on the map moving forward.

"There’s no question, I’m hearing from people – from restaurant owners – that they’re already picking up that vibe," Barrierio told FOX 9. "They have been clamoring for this, I know the local restaurant people have been clamoring for this, and they’re seeing a little bit of light now that just has to be sustained."

The hope is that excitement at game time will carry on outside in a big way, to bring new life and business downtown.