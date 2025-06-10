Former Rogers skate park owner faces another accusation of abusing a teen boy

The Brief Wayne Lee Cummings Jr. is facing a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct while being in a position of authority. At the time of the alleged offense, Cummings was the director of Community Sports Recreation, and reportedly had boys sleeping over at his home. Cummings is currently on supervised release from a previous criminal sexual conduct case involving a minor.



A 47-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Hopkins nearly two decades ago.

Wayne Lee Cummings Jr. was charged via summons on Tuesday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor while being in a position of authority. The charge stems from an alleged incident in the early 2000s.

Cummings is currently registered as a level-three sex offender on supervised release, which is scheduled to end on July 9, 2025, the Minnesota Department of Corrections website states.

Report of sexual assault

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, a 36-year-old man reported in April 2025 that Cummings sexually assaulted him as a teenager sometime between 2003 and 2005. At the time of the alleged assault, court documents indicate Cummings was the director of Community Sports Recreation, a group for people interested in skateboarding.

The victim reported that Cummings would often have boys sleep over at his Hopkins home, and he slept there multiple times when he was around 15 or 16 years old.

The victim told police that during one of these sleepovers, Cummings allegedly gave him a pill that caused him to fall asleep. Upon waking up, the victim reported he was being sexually assaulted.

Charges documents state, "Victim described being in shock. He indicated he laid there still and quiet, pretending to sleep, until it was light enough outside to go home. Victim stated that he never went back to CSR after that and never saw the defendant again."

Past allegations

Dig deeper:

This is not the first sexual assault Cummings has faced. A Minnesota DOC administrative ruling claims Cummings has a "pattern of sexual misconduct against boys," several of whom he met in capacity as the owner of a skate park in Rogers.

In 2008 and 2009, Cummings faced multiple charges, including soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, solicitation of a minor, and criminal sexual conduct in the first, third and fourth degrees. He was sentenced to 117 months in prison, followed by five-year conditional release, for the first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

The administrative document also details disciplinary violations Cummings incurred in prison in 2011 and 2013 for "engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct and possessing eight photographs of teenage boys." After his release in 2015, he "repeatedly violated the conditions of his supervision," according to the DOC document.

In 2021, Ramsey County prosecutors charged Cummings with first-degree criminal sexual conduct while in a position of authority. In that case, the victim, also a member of the sports group, reported staying at Cummings’ house, where the alleged sexual assaults occurred. Adding that Cummings would give children "unidentified pills" that caused them to pass out.

However, a judge dismissed the charge in 2023 due to the statute of limitations, according to court records.

What's next:

Cummings is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the latest charge in late June.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years behind bars.