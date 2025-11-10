Minnesota Senator weighs in on gun control next legislative session

The Brief Gun control is top of mind for many Minnesotans, after Gov Tim Walz held a town hall on the issue in Stillwater. Many wonder what it would take to get meaningful legislation to reduce gun violence passed. Lawmakers in the political middle, like State Senator Judy Seeberger, could hold the key to deciding the issue at the state capitol next year.



Senator Judy Seeberger represents a moderate district in the East Metro that runs from Grant to Hastings.

When the state legislature reconvenes in February, some hope reducing gun violence will be a top priority.

But with the house evenly divided and Democrats with a one-seat majority in the senate, what are the chances meaningful gun control legislation will actually pass?

"It should not be a partisan issue in the first place. But we do really need to work together and find that common ground," said Sen. Judy Seeberger, who represents District 41 in the East Metro.

State senator Judy Seeberger, who is a Democrat and a gun owner, says she doesn't know if any Republicans would vote for an assault weapons ban.

But she says after talking with her constituents following the assassinations of Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark and the deadly mass shootings at Annunciation Catholic Church, she would support full bans on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines pushed by Governor Walz.

"In my opinion, everything's on the table. And anything that comes to me that has the support and will save lives, I will be a yes on," said Seeberger.

Sick of partisan bickering

Seeberger says voters have told her they want more legislation around preventing gun violence, but they may not feel comfortable airing their views in her split district.

She says it's up to lawmakers to find solutions, like more funding for mental health services that both sides can agree on.

"Everybody is frustrated. Most people are scared. And I think we all deserve to feel safe in our community, and I am trying to do something about that," said Seeberger.

FOX 9 reached out to get a Republican perspective on our story, but didn't hear back.

However, House Republicans did release a plan that includes more money for school security, school resource officers and mental health treatment beds.