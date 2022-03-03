Minnesota Senate OKs bill forcing teachers to share curriculum with parents

Minnesota Republicans are advancing legislation that requires parents to share curriculum with parents, as the clashes over what students learn in the classroom plays out at the Legislature.

On a 37-30 vote, with Republicans in favor and almost all Democrats opposed, the Senate approved a bill that forces school districts to hand over all educational materials to parents immediately upon request and at no cost. A second bill, which the Senate GOP plans to bring up for a vote soon, would require teachers to send their syllabi to parents within the first two weeks of class.

Democrats blasted the measures as a burden on teachers and said the focus should be on increased funding for schools to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic's impact, while Republicans said the proposals will give parents more power over their children's education.

"What are you afraid of?" said state Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, pointing to state data indicating that 22,000 kids have left Minnesota public schools since the start of the pandemic.

Schools became ground zero for culture clashes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans view the issue as a potent topic in this fall's midterm elections.

Education Minnesota, the statewide teachers' union, opposes the measures. So too does the Minnesota Parent-Teacher Association, a point that Democrats raised repeatedly during Thursday's Senate debate.

"It begs the question, how we can suggest that parents in Minnesota want this bill when the association charged with giving voice to parents in education says they don’t want this bill?" said state Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.

The bills have little chance of success in the DFL-controlled House, where lawmakers are considering additional funding for schools.

The Senate unanimously passed separate legislation Thursday that bans school boards from requiring people to give their home addresses while testifying at board meetings. That bill also heads to the House.