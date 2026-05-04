Minnesota Senate approves gun violence bill that includes ban on assault weapons

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The Brief The Minnesota Senate narrowly passed a comprehensive gun violence package 34-33 that includes bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The legislation was prompted by last August's shooting at Annunciation Church and School. House GOP leaders have said the bill has no chance of moving forward there.



The Minnesota Senate has passed a comprehensive gun violence package that includes a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as part of a proposal of bills put forward in the wake of the shooting at Annunication Church and School last year.

Gun bills passed by Senate

What we know:

Following an afternoon of debate by senators on Monday, the package of bills was approved on a narrow 34-33 vote.

The legislation includes bans on assault weapons, high capacity magazines, ghost guns, and binary triggers. It also provides $20 million in school safety resources and millions for mental health support.

Some of its supporters told FOX 9 they'd be surprised if it passed the Senate, so this is a big win for them.

What's next:

While the bill was able to get through the Senate, supporters are less optimistic about its fate in the House.

House GOP leadership have already said the bill won't move forward there.

Annunciation Church shooting

The backstory:

Gun violence became a top issue for DFL leaders following the shooting at Annunciation Church and School last August. Two children were killed and more than two dozen other children and parishioners were hurt when a gunman opened fire during morning mass at the school. The gunman was wielding an AR-15 rifle and was also armed with a shotgun and pistol, authorities said.

The gunman fired through church windows at children gathered in the pews at the church. The suspect then ultimately died by suicide near the rear of the church. Police said the gunman had obtained his weapons legally prior to the shooting.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy said:

"Today, the Senate stood up and voted to protect the lives of Minnesotans and to help prevent the unthinkable tragedies that have taken too many of our children, affected too many of our families and shattered the peace of too many of our schools and churches. The shootings at Annunciation Church School, the attacks of June 14, and the killings of innocent Minnesotans by Federal ICE agents have shaken people across the state and across the State Capitol. We know that gun violence is complex, and this bill is a layered approach to dealing with it. It protects our schools and children, invests in mental health intervention and prevention, and it will keep the most dangerous weapons off our streets. I'm very proud of what the Senate has done today to save lives across our state."

In his own statement, Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson said:

"Democrats have put politics first today. Senate Republicans believe deeply in funding school safety and mental health for students. We could have had a bill today that would pass the Senate and the House – but Democrats were unwilling to do it. Instead, they added unconstitutional, divisive, and partisan gun control measures to this bill to play politics with ‘gotcha votes’ rather than taking seriously the responsibility we all feel for our children. Senate Republicans will continue to put students first, not partisanship."