Minnesota assault weapons ban passes Senate after Annunciation shooting: House GOP says no chance

The Brief The Minnesota Senate passed a sweeping gun safety bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines after the Annunciation mass shooting. House GOP leaders say the bill is unlikely to pass in the House. The bill includes funding for school safety and mental health support.



Families affected by the Annunciation mass shooting are celebrating a major step forward as the Senate passed a broad gun safety bill, but the fight is far from over.

Senate passes gun safety bill after Annunciation shooting

What we know:

The Senate approved a bill banning assault weapons, ghost guns, and binary triggers, following pressure from families impacted by the Annunciation mass shooting. The shooter in that tragedy used what would now be defined as an assault weapon, firing 116 rounds in about two minutes and killing Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel last August.

The bill also provides $20 million for school safety and allocates additional funds for mental health support. Its passage was made possible by Democrats from swing districts, including Sen. Grant Hauschild, who has a personal connection to the Annunciation community. His cousin’s children attend the school and were at the mass where more than 20 people were injured.

Sen. Hauschild said, "How do you have that conversation with your kid? It's not the way the world should be, but it's the reality that we live in. And I refuse to have another conversation with my kids if I don't do something more."

The bill’s passage was emotional for many, including Mike Moyski, Harper’s father, who said of Sen. Hauschild’s vote: "It’s not lost on me how challenging of a decision this was, but I do think it was very personal, and sometimes you just have to do the right thing. And I think that’s ultimately what he did today. And you could see from his speech on the floor also."

Supporters in the Senate chamber, including Harper Moyski’s parents, see the measure as a potential lifesaver. Dr. Rachel Weigert, a pediatric ER doctor at Children's Minnesota, described the impact of the bullets used in the shooting, saying, "When this type of bullet strikes tissue, it begins to topple end over end and can create a significant internal defect almost the size of the torso of a young child. Those bullets poured into Annunciation Church that morning for two full minutes."

Some Republican senators argued the bill could violate the Constitution and might make schools more vulnerable. Sen. Steve Drazkowski said, "There's still bad people entering schools. We need a different approach. We need a good guy with a gun protecting people."

Another Republican senator said he would not comply if it becomes law.

The bill’s supporters were somewhat surprised by its success in the Senate, given the contentious debate and political divisions.

House GOP leaders say the bill has little chance

Why you should care:

Despite the Senate victory, House GOP leadership has made it clear that a ban on assault weapons is unlikely to pass in the House. It has stalled in committees on party line votes.

Supporters are not expecting the same result in the House, but remain hopeful. Democrats say they plan to take the issue to voters in November, believing most Minnesotans support these changes.

The debate has energized both sides, with Republicans warning of constitutional concerns and Democrats emphasizing the need for action after the Annunciation tragedy.

The bill’s future remains uncertain, but the conversation around gun safety and school security is expected to continue leading up to the November elections.