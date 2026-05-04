Itasca County deputy injured in officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody

The Brief An Itasca County deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Max, Minn. on Monday. Authorities say the suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating, and further details have not been released.



Authorities are investigating after a deputy was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Max, Minn., Monday afternoon.

Deputy injured, suspect in custody after shooting

What we know:

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was hurt during a call in Max, Minn., and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Max is located about 40 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

What we don't know:

The extent of the deputy’s injuries has not been shared.

The suspect involved in the shooting is in custody, and officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has been called in to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure in these cases.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said, "We ask the community to keep our deputy, their family, and all those affected by this incident in their thoughts."

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting or the identities of those involved.

The sheriff’s office is fully cooperating with the BCA as the investigation continues. Community members are being asked to support the deputy, their family, and others affected by the incident, a press release says.