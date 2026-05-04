Upper Harbor amphitheater construction begins for 8K capacity venue

The Brief Construction has begun on the 8,000 capacity Community Performing Arts Center amphitheater at Upper Harbor in Minneapolis. The venue is set to open in summer 2027, and feature concerts and community events in north Minneapolis. Officials with the project say that $3 from every ticket will go back into the local community through a partnership with the African American Community Development Corporation.



A new music venue is taking shape that aims to bring live performances, jobs and investment to north Minneapolis.

Upper Harbor amphitheater groundbreaking

What we know:

Community, city and state leaders, along with First Avenue and the Minnesota Orchestra, broke ground on the Community Performing Arts Center amphitheater at Upper Harbor on Monday, May 4.

Officials say the 8,000-capacity outdoor venue will host around 50 ticketed events and community activities each year from May to October.

The amphitheater will be operated by the Port of Minneapolis, a joint venture between First Avenue and the Minnesota Orchestra, with $3 from every ticket sale reinvested into the local community through the African American Community Development Corporation.

What they're saying:

"This amphitheater will be nothing short of iconic — downtown views, river vibes, northside pride — all while listening to the best tunes with your Minneapolis family. This vision of the north will be a cherished venue for generations to come, and I can’t wait to sing along with Minneapolis on opening night," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

"This groundbreaking marks more than a new stage at Upper Harbor. It’s an investment in community, creativity, and the positive energy that will serve North Minneapolis and the rest of the city for generations to come," said Minneapolis Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw.

Big picture view:

The Upper Harbor site, owned by the city, covers 48 acres along the Mississippi River and is being redeveloped with new affordable housing, living-wage jobs, commercial spaces and a new riverfront regional park, set to open this summer. The redevelopment is a partnership between the City of Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board and local developers, with additional state investment.

The project is expected to create more than 500 construction jobs, and once completed, the amphitheater will employ more than 250 people.

The African American Community Development Corporation, selected as the Community Entity for the project in 2023, will manage funds, a press release says.