Minnesota Secretary of State takes questions from lawmakers on upcoming election

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is answering questions from the Senate elections committee Friday on the upcoming election.

The 2020 general election is on Nov. 3, but early voting started in Minnesota on Sept. 18.

As of Friday, a record 911,385 absentee ballots have been returned and accepted in Minnesota. A total of 1,655,912 absentee ballots have been requested—a return rate of 55% so far.



