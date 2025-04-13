Minnesota seasonal allergies becoming more intense

The Brief Tree pollen season in Minnesota is here. Doctors said seasonal allergies have become more intense over the years.



For some, allergies may be keeping you from fully enjoying these warmer days, and you are not alone.

A doctor tells FOX 9 that seasonal allergies have become more intense across Minnesota.

Symptoms and seasons last longer

Timeline:

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), there are three general pollen seasons in a calendar year.

Right now, in springtime, tree pollen is the main issue. The tree pollen season typically lasts until June. Experts said it also overlaps with an uptick in outdoor mold allergies after the snow melts.

During the summer months, grass pollen picks up.

Then, in the fall, weed pollen causes the most problems.

What they're saying:

Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergy and immunology specialist at Allina Health, said the allergy season in the state has been sticking around longer and growing more intense.

"We are seeing this because of higher levels of pollutants and carbon dioxide, there are higher levels of pollen in the air. So, the higher the level of pollen, sometimes can create more misery," said Dr. Kelkar. "Some patients will have higher intensity of symptoms. Some patients will have longer duration of symptoms because of the longer duration of the allergy season."

What you can do:

Dr. Kelkar said there are some simple things you can do.

Manage triggers by using an air purifier. After spending time outdoors, wash your hands and take a shower.

To treat symptoms, he recommends over-the-counter options first, including nasal sprays and antihistamines.

If symptoms persist, see a doctor.