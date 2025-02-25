Minnesota lawmakers, rideshare drivers push for unionization rights bill

The Brief Rideshare drivers and lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would allow drivers the opportunity to form a union. Officials and drivers are holding a 10 a.m. press conference at the Capitol.



Minnesota rideshare drivers and legislators are advocating for a law that would grant drivers the right to from a union.

Rideshare drivers’ union

Watch live:

Bill authors Sen. Zaynab Mohamed (DFL-Minneapolis) and Rep. Samakab Hussein (DFL-St. Paul), in addition to other elected officials, union leaders, and Transportation Network Company drivers — those who work for companies like Uber and Lyft — will highlight the issue at a 10 a.m. press conference on Tuesday, which can be watch live in the player above.

According to a press release, the lawmakers plan to introduce the bill during the legislative session. If passed, the bill would allow drivers to vote on forming a union, which, if approved, would enable them to negotiate a common contract with all the TNC’s.

"Drivers won gains during the last legislative session, but continued issues with pay and working conditions has made clear there needs to be a permanent solution to this issue that brings together drivers and their employers," a press release read.

A similar measure was successfully implemented in Massachusetts, where voters approved a 2024 ballot measure allowing drivers to form a union in the state.