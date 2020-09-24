Minnesota reports 995 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths Thursday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 995 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Thursday.

The 995 positive cases were from 21,159 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.7%. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday the 7-day rolling average positivity rate, the key metric health officials use to evaluate community spread of COVID-19, is 4.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Minnesota has now seen 93,012 cases of COVID-19 to date, although approximately 90% of those infected have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Of the three deaths reported Thursday, two were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Residents of those types of facilities make up approximately 72% of the state's 1,988 deaths.

As of Thursday, MDH is changing how it reports data on COVID-19 hospitalizations. Now, health officials will report the number of new admissions to hospitals and ICUs each day as well as the total number of people who have been hospitalized or admitted to the ICU.

Previously, MDH reported the number of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 on a given day, as well as those in the ICU. Wednesday’s daily update from the department showed ICU hospitalizations at the highest level in a month.