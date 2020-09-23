ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Minnesota hit highest level in month

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU in Minnesota are at their highest level in a month, according to the latest data from the state health department.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday there are currently 303 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 148 of whom are in the ICU. The last time the number of ICU hospitalizations in Minnesota were that high was Aug. 22.

Non-ICU hospitalizations are also up by 48 since Saturday.

State health officials reported 690 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 10,319 completed tests Wednesday, a positivity rate of 6.7%.

The state’s positivity rate to date is 4.9%, but the key 7-day rolling average is 4.4% as of Sept. 12, although Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that several regions of the state continue to have positivity rates of over 5%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Minnesota has now seen more than 92,000 cases of COVID-19 to date and more than 1.3 million people have been tested.

Six more people have died from COVID-19, according to MDH. Of the six deaths, three were residents of Hennepin County, including one person who was over 100 years old. Three of the deaths were in long-term or assisted living facilities.

Advertisement

A total of 1,985 people in Minnesota have now died from COVID-19.