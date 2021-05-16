Minnesota reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 805 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths on Sunday. Minnesota has now seen 594,427 COVID-19 cases and 7,296 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the newly reported deaths, two people were residents in long-term care facilities.

The 805 new cases were out of 25,507 tests, a 3.1% positivity rate. Anything above 5% is a concern for MDH.

There are currently about 464 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 123 of whom are in the ICU.

Vaccination progress

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 61% of people 16 or older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 51% are fully vaccinated.

Walz initially planned to remove the statewide mask mandate when Minnesota reached 70% or more people with a first dose, but changed his mind after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors.

Only three counties—Hennepin, Olmsted and Cook—hit Walz's 70% goal. Benton County in central Minnesota has the lowest vaccination rate in the state, with only 36% of people 16 and older having received at least a first vaccine dose.

As of Thursday, children ages 12-15 can start getting vaccinated against COVID-19, although the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that has been authorized for use in children under 18. Find out how to get a COVID-19 appointment for your child here.