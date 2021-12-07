Minnesota reports 4th teen death from COVID-19, 2nd in week

A fourth teenager has died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the second in less than a week, according to the state health department.

A Hennepin County resident between the ages of 15 and 19 was among the 45 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest data shows. All four COVID-19 teen deaths have come in the last few months.

This is also the seventh person under the age of 19 to die from COVID-19. A total of 9,699 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19 to date.

MDH also reported 12,445 new COVID-19 infections. The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate has increased to 11.5%, well above the high-risk threshold.

As of Monday, there were 1,621 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, including 335 in the ICU.

Health department data shows about 98% of the state’s adult ICU beds are currently in use, with none available in the Twin Cities metro.

Hospitalizations remain at rates not seen since last winter’s COVID-19 surge.