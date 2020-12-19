Minnesota reports 2,772 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths

Minnesota health officials reported 2,772 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 additional deaths Saturday.

There have now been 394,653 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state to date. The death toll has reached 4,780.

The newly reported cases were out of 36,980 completed tests—a 7.4% positivity rate. The percentage of positive tests provides an indication of the rate of community transmission of COVID-19. A positivity rate over 5% indicates a high rate of community transmission and that there are likely more people in the community with the virus that have not been tested, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Thirty-four of the 57 newly reported deaths lived in long-term living facilities.

Back in May, Governor Walz ordered flags at half-staff on every 19th of the month to honor the lives lost to COVID-19. Flags went to half-staff Saturday to remember the lives of 4,780 Minnesotans.