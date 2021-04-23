ICU COVID-19 cases rising in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,167 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths Friday.

None of the newly reported deaths were in long-term care. The deaths included one person in their 40s and one in their 50s while the rest were people 65 years old or older.

The 2,167 new cases reported on Friday were out of 52,967 tests, a 4.1% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate continues to decrease, now at 7.1 compared to its most recent peak at 7.4% the week prior, although it is a lagging indicator. Anything over 5% indicates a high rate of community transmission.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 cases up among all age groups in Minnesota, especially children and younger adults

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is on the rise. There are currently 202 COVID-19 patients in ICUs across Minnesota, compared to 196 reported the day before and 193 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 53.9% of eligible Minnesotans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38.8% have completed their vaccine series.

Advertisement

The demand for vaccines appears to be slipping in Minnesota with health officials saying the surge of people aggressively looking for a shot is done. Now, they are running into people who are either hesitant to get the vaccine or are waiting, thinking they will still have to work too hard to hunt one down.

READ NEXT: How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Minnesota

"I think we can say thank you for allowing others to go first, but it’s OK now to take your place in line," MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said, adding that people "don’t have to be up in the middle of the night or be a computer whiz to get an appointment at this point."