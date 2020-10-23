Minnesota reports 1,721 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Friday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,721 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths Friday.

There have now been 129,863 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota since the onset of the pandemic, although more than 88% of those cases no longer require isolation, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The 1,721 newly reported cases were out of 26,742 completed tests—a positivity rate of 6.4%. This was the second 24-hour period in a row with more than 26,000 tests completed.

Two of the 13 deaths reported Friday were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The deaths ranged in age from 45 to 94 years old. Six of the 13 deaths were in the Twin Cities metro.

Minnesota has now seen 2,314 deaths from the disease to date.

Hospitalizations remain high with 584 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 163 of whom are in the ICU. At this time last month, there were 329 people hospitalized with COVID-19 107 of whom were in the ICU.

MDH will hold a briefing on the state's COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. Friday. FOX 9 will streaming the briefing live at fox9.com/live.

Advertisement

33 SCHOOLS EXPERIENCING COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

MDH released its latest data on COVID-19 outbreaks in schools Thursday. There are currently 33 schools across the state with five or more cases of COVID-19 among students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week period, up from 24 schools the previous week.

Six of the 33 schools are located in the Twin Cities metro: Blaine High School, Chanhassen High School, Maple Grove Senior High, Park Center IB World School in Brooklyn Park, Providence Academy in Plymouth and Forest Lake Area High School.

The reported school cases do not necessarily mean the infected people got COVID-19 from being at school nor does it mean the school has ongoing transmission.

Schools that have not reported a new case for 28 days are removed from the list.