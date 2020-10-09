Minnesota reports 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths Friday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,401 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday—the third time in the past two weeks the state has reported more than 1,400 new cases in a single day.

The latest data released by MDH also showed 14 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, all people 55 and older. All but two of the deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 109,312 cases of COVID-19 and 2,121 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The 1,401 new positive cases reported Friday were out of 31,857 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.4%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it implies a high rate of community transmission of the disease.

MDH is expected to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live at fox9.com/live.