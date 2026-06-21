Duluth man sentenced for gruesome stabbing in which victim was set on fire

The Brief Tyler Walter Edwards was sentenced for the murder of 25-year-old Maxton Keith Gudowski, who was stabbed more than 30 times and set on fire at his Duluth apartment in July 2024. Edwards pleaded guilty to the murder charge in April and was sentenced last Monday. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison minus nearly two years for time served in jail.



The man who pleaded guilty in a brutal slaying in Duluth where the victim was stabbed more than 30 times before being set on fire learned his fate last week.

Duluth stabbing suspect sentenced

What we know:

Tyler Walter Edwards was sentenced last Monday for the stabbing of 25-year-old Maxton Keith Gudowski.

Edwards pleaded guilty to second-degree in April for Gudowski's slaying.

The backstory:

Duluth police and fire responded in July 2024 to the report of an apartment fire on North 47th Avenue E.

Inside the apartment, they found the burned remains of Gudowski's body with multiple stab wounds. A medical examiner determined Gudowski had been stabbed more than 30 times.

Dig deeper:

Tests later found DNA belonging to Edwards underneath Gudowski's fingernails. Surveillance video also showed Edwards and Gudowski together at a bank on July 22,

Other surveillance video showed Edwards purchasing 20 50ml bottles 99 Fruit Punch from a liquor store and walking towards Gudowski's apartment. Authorities say after stabbing Gudowski, Edwards doused his body with Pine Sol cleaner and 99 Fruit Punch and set him on fire.