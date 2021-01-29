Minnesota reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths Friday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths Friday.

The 1,145 newly reported cases were out of 44,777 tests—a 2.6% positivity rate, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. Minnesota’s seven-day moving average positivity rate is now 3.5%. Anything over 5% is a concern for health officials.

There have now been 459,747 cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state in March. Over 96% of those cases have recovered to the point where the patient no longer needs to be isolated.

Eighteen of the 28 deaths reported on Friday were in the Twin Cities metro. Eleven of the deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was in a group home or behavioral residential facility. To date, more than two-thirds of Minnesota’s deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The deaths included two people in their late 40s and two in their 50s. The other 24 deaths were all people 60 years old or older.

A total of 1,168 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 350 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 95 of whom are in the ICU. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline week over week. Last Friday, there were 439 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

MDH reported 354,636 Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—approximately 9% of the state’s 16 and older population—and 96,824 people are fully inoculated, although the state’s vaccine reporting lags by three days.

A total of 106,513 seniors have gotten at least one dose, which is 12.8% of the state’s 65 and older population.