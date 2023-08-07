DFL representative charged with DWI over July incident in Kanabec County

Following the arrest of a DFL House Representative on suspicion of drunk driving in Kanabec County, Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, has been charged with fourth-degree DWI and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of more than .08.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Wolgamott was pulled over on July 7, after a trooper was looking for a Lincoln MKZ involved in a complaint of an individual drinking in a liquor store parking lot, which was called in to Kanabec County dispatch.

The trooper observed the vehicle did not have a front license plate, expired registration on the rear license plate and appeared to be weaving within its lane.

A traffic stop was made, with the driver being identified as Wolgamott. During the trooper’s interaction with Wolgamott, the trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment, according to the report.

Following the trooper’s investigation, Wolgamott was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while impaired. His blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .09, according to charges.