Minnesota Renaissance Festival plans car parade starting Sept. 19

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may be canceled this year, but visitors can still get a taste of the annual event.

This year, the festival will take place in the form of a car parade, with cars going on the same 2.5-mile, one-way route "directly through the realm." The parade will start Sept. 19 and run through Oct. 4. Tickets are now on sale for $20.

Visitors should plan for a multi-hour experience with food, games, and activities including in vehicle games like Trivia, Festival Find it and a Carriage Costume Contest.

In August 2021, the festival will return in full to celebrate its 50th anniversary. 2020 tickets will be valid for the 2021 season.