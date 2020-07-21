Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota removed from New York's travel advisory requiring 14-day quarantine

By Allie Johnson
Coronavirus in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Minnesota has been removed from New York’s travel advisory requiring travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days when they visit. Wisconsin remains on the list. 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut has now expanded to 31 states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, George, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. 

Minnesota was the only state removed from the list. 

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The governors of the three states--New York, New Jersey and Connecticut--issued the initial travel advisory in late June. Minnesota and Wisconsin were added to the list last week. 