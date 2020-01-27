Minnesota rapper Lexii Alijai died from mixture of fentanyl and alcohol

article

Rising Minnesota rapper Lexii Alijai died from a deadly mixture of fentanyl and alcohol, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner determined her death was accidental.

Alijai died at the Loews Minneapolis Hotel on New Year's Day around 10:36 a.m., according to the report. She was just 21 years old.

Following her death, musicians, including hip hop artist Kehlani, shared tributes on social media.