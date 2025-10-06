Minnesota ranks among safest states in 2025, study says

article

The Brief Minnesota ranks as the eighth-safest state in America for 2025. The state ranks No. 2 in road safety but No. 23 in personal residential safety. Neighboring states like Iowa and Wisconsin rank 11th and 19th overall.



Minnesota has been ranked as one of the top 10 safest states in America, according to a WalletHub study.

Safest states in America

The backstory:

WalletHub analyzed all 50 states using 52 key indicators grouped into five categories: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness.

Using those metrics, the top 10 safest states in 2025 are:

Vermont Massachusetts New Hampshire Maine Utah Connecticut Hawaii Minnesota Rhode Island Wyoming

Minnesota’s neighboring states, Iowa and Wisconsin, are ranked at No. 12 and No. 19, respectively. While North Dakota landed at No. 25 and South Dakota ranked No. 35.

What they're saying:

"The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dangerous financial situations," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "They have high levels of occupational safety and disaster preparedness, too. In addition, states are made safer by efforts that individual residents take, such as forming a neighborhood watch or working in firefighting and EMT jobs at high rates."

Minnesota’s performance

Local perspective:

Minnesota stands out in financial and road safety, while falling further down the list in emergency preparedness and residential safety.

Here’s a look at Minnesota’s rankings

No. 2 in road safety

No. 5 in financial safety

No. 6 in workplace safety

No. 23 in personal residential safety

No. 23 for emergency preparedness

The state also tied for No. 4 in the highest percentage of adults with rainy-day funds, ranked No. 5 for the lowest share of the uninsured population, and ranked No. 2 in fewest fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel.

Earlier this year, WalletHub named Minnesota among the best states to live in, and named Minneapolis one of the best cities to retire in.