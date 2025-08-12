Minnesota is ranked among the best states to live
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota and Wisconsin have been ranked as among the top five states to live in, according to WalletHub.
Top states to live in
Big picture view:
WalletHub says it compared states across five key dimensions, including affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. It then evaluates the key dimensions using 51 relevant metrics, ranging from housing costs, education rate and quality of hospitals, before taking each state’s weighted average score to compile the list ranking.
Here are the top five states to live in, according to a WalletHub study:
- Massachusetts
- Idaho
- New Jersey
- Wisconsin
- Minnesota
Local perspective:
Here is where Minnesota fell in some of the various rankings.
- No. 3 for lowest percentage of population living in poverty
- No. 5 in education and health
- No. 5 for the highest percentage of insured population
- No. 10 in quality of life
- No. 14 in affordability
- No. 19 in safety
- No. 29 in economy
Neighboring state Iowa ranked 12th overall, while North Dakota came in at 16th and South Dakota at 18th.
The bottom five states include Alaska, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana, with New Mexico coming in last, according to WalletHub.
The Source: This story uses information from a WalletHub article released on Aug. 11, 2025.