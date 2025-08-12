Minnesota is ranked among the best states to live

article

The Brief Minnesota ranked No. 5 overall as the best state to live in, according to a WalletHub study. Wisconsin beat out the Land of 10,000 Lakes for the number four position. WalletHub compiled the list by comparing states across five key dimensions, including quality of life and affordability.



Top states to live in

Big picture view:

WalletHub says it compared states across five key dimensions, including affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. It then evaluates the key dimensions using 51 relevant metrics, ranging from housing costs, education rate and quality of hospitals, before taking each state’s weighted average score to compile the list ranking.

Here are the top five states to live in, according to a WalletHub study:

Massachusetts Idaho New Jersey Wisconsin Minnesota

Local perspective:

Here is where Minnesota fell in some of the various rankings.

No. 3 for lowest percentage of population living in poverty

No. 5 in education and health

No. 5 for the highest percentage of insured population

No. 10 in quality of life

No. 14 in affordability

No. 19 in safety

No. 29 in economy

Neighboring state Iowa ranked 12th overall, while North Dakota came in at 16th and South Dakota at 18th.

The bottom five states include Alaska, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana, with New Mexico coming in last, according to WalletHub.