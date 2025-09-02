Minneapolis named among best cities to retire in 2025

article

Minneapolis has been named as the third-best U.S. city to retire in 2025 by WalletHub.

Minneapolis among top places to retire

The backstory:

The Best and Worst Places to Retire in 2025, published Tuesday, names the best cities in the country for people to retire, including Minneapolis.

WalletHub says when determining the list, it compared more than 180 U.S. cities for retiree-friendliness across 45 key metrics, including the cost of living, tax policies and the state’s health infrastructure.

Here are the top 10 cities for retirees:

Orlando, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Minneapolis Miami, Florida Tampa, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Fort Lauderdale, Florida Cincinnati, Ohio Madison, Wisconsin Casper, Wyoming

The only other Minnesota city to make WalletHub’s list was St. Paul, which ranked 21st overall.

Of the 182 cities ranked, here are the bottom five cities for retirees:

No. 178 Newark, New Jersey

No. 179 is Bakersfield, California

No. 180 Rancho Cucamonga, California

No. 181 Stockton, California

No. 182 San Bernardino, California

What they're saying:

The publication described Minneapolis, saying it "provides a friendly environment for retirees, ranking as the 34th-most caring city in the U.S. It has the eighth-best hospital system, too, along with a high number of nursing homes and gerontologists per capita. Minneapolis ranks eighth in the nation for the number of recreation and senior centers, offering retirees ample opportunities for community engagement and activity."

WalletHub also states Minneapolis has "one of the most elderly-friendly labor markets in the country" with over 22% of the working population over the age of 65.

Here’s how WalletHub ranked Minneapolis in some key areas:

No. 7 in activities

No. 13 in health care

No. 70 in quality of life

No. 96 in affordability

Earlier this year, WalletHub named Minnesota as the second-best state to retire in 2025.

Neighboring states on the list

Dig deeper:

Other cities in Minnesota's neighboring states that made the list include:

No. 13 Sioux Falls, South Dakota

No. 22 Bismarck, North Dakota

No. 35 Fargo, North Dakota

No. 47 Rapid City, South Dakota

No. 66 Milwaukee, Wisconsin

No. 69 Cedar Rapids, Iowa

No. 85 Des Moines, Iowa