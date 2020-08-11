Minnesota primary live results: US Senate

Minnesota’s primary elections were held statewide Tuesday. Voters cast ballots, in person and by mail, for candidates for the state legislature, U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate. You can check the status of your mail-in ballot at mnvotes.org.

U.S. Senate - GOP

Former Congressman Jason Lewis will likely be the challenger for Sen. Tina Smith in November. He is the money-leader in this primary and the Republican Party-endorsed candidate. The former radio talk show host represented Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District from 2016 to 2018. Lewis was ousted two years ago by Rep. Angie Craig, 52.7 percent to 47.1 percent.

Other GOP candidates include John Berman, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Cynthia Gall, James Reibenstein.

U.S. Senate - DFL

Advertisement

Tina Smith is the incumbent U.S. senator and DFL endorsed candidate in the party's primary race. While four others are challenging Smith for this U.S. Senate seat, she will likely win by a wide margin. Smith is finishing up the term she took over for Sen. Al Franken. She won her 2018 special election race over Karin Housley, by a very comfortable 53 percent to 42.4 percent margin.

Other DFL candidates include Steve Carlson, Ahmad Hassan, Paula Overby, Christopher Seymore Sr.

VIEW ALL MINNESOTA PRIMARY RESULTS: fox9.com/results