Minnesota Paralympian gets warm welcome home after silver medal win

Mike Schultz was greeted by family at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Tuesday night, after winning his third Paralympic medal.

The adaptive snowboarder from Kimball, Minnesota arrived home after competing in the Beijing winter games, bringing home a silver medal in snowboard cross.

"It's never felt so good to get home to my family," he said.

The two-time Paralympian said this year brought new challenges, as competitors had to follow strict COVID-19 protocols all season but especially leading up to the games. Not only did he have to quarantine before leaving for China, but his wife and daughter weren’t allowed to attend as spectators.

"My favorite part of any race is the hug at the end of the race, and I’m still waiting for that hug," said Schultz’s wife Sara as she waited on his arrival Tuesday.

Mike Schultz gets a big hug from his daughter are returning home on Tuesday after a long trip for the Paralympics. (FOX 9)

After losing his leg during a Snocross race in 2008, Schultz started a specialized prosthetics company called BioDapt. He said 26 competitors from 11 countries raced on his equipment during these winter games.

"No matter where I finished it was a win for me," he said. "I’m all about trying to progress the adaptive sports world through the equipment I develop."

Schultz continues to compete in various other sports, including motocross, snowbike, and snowmobile. He says he’s currently focused on spending time with family and hasn’t decided on whether he’ll make a run at the next Winter Games in 2026.