Minnesota opens 9th COVID-19 vaccination site in Lino Lakes

Minnesota is opening its ninth permanent COVID-19 vaccination site in Lino Lakes, according to the governor's office.

The Lino Lakes vaccination clinic will operate out of the former YMCA. The other sites in the state's community COVID-19 vaccination program are in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, Saint Paul, St. Cloud, Mankato and Oakdale.

In order to receive a shot at one of the state-run sites, you must be signed up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, which will randomly select users to schedule an appointment.

Since March 30, all Minnesotans age 16 and up have been eligible for the vaccine.

