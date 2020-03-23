Minnesota National Guard delivers 81K masks, other protective gear to MDH warehouse

article

The Minnesota National Guard delivered more than 81,000 masks and other personal protective equipment to a Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in St. Paul over the weekend for distribution to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order directing the state’s National Guard to transport personal protective gear from Camp Ripley near Little Falls to the MDH warehouse in St. Paul.

In addition to 81,000 N95 masks, the Minnesota National Guard also delivered 17,296 pandemic flu kits; 1,153 Tyvek disposable coveralls; 2,265 boots and 2,263 gloves.

The personal protective equipment will be distributed to first responders and health care workers throughout the state.

The governor's executive order came after Minnesota health care workers spoke out about their concerns over the lack of protective gear as demand for masks and other protective equipment spiked globally.