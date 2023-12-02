Minnesota murder suspect who escaped court before judge read verdict arrested in Michigan

A Minnesota man who walked out of court in March before a Hennepin County judge read his verdict on murder charges has been arrested by the FBI in Michigan.

Michael Harlan, 29, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of 29-year-old Cole Linnell after he sold him fentanyl pills that were made to look like Oxycodone.

Harlan arrived at the courthouse in March to hear the verdict. As two officers were walking him in, he claimed he needed to use the bathroom and never returned. Harlan was out on bail at the time, and law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest.

Harlan was found guilty on both counts, according to court records.

After months of fleeing authorities, Harlan was arrested Friday morning by the Michigan FBI at an apartment complex near a Detroit suburb, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 9.

A resident at the complex shared Ring footage of the arrest with FOX 9, which shows law enforcement in the parking lot, requesting Harlan to come out.

"Michael Harding, this is the FBI, we have an arrest warrant, open the door," authorities said over a loudspeaker.

Harding was ultimately taken into custody and remains in custody at a jail in Detroit. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning, according to jail records.