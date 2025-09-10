Minnesota men charged with federal crimes, accused of orchestrating war in Cameroon

The Brief Benedict Kuah, 51, of Woodbury and Pascal Wongbi, 52, of Ramsey, are naturalized U.S. citizens. Both men are natives of Cameroon. They are charged with eight federal crimes accusing them of orchestrating the kidnapping, maiming and killing of Cameroonian citizens and government officials.



Since 2017, an organization called the Ambazonian Defense Forces has fought to form an independent nation in the western parts of Cameroon.

Two Minnesota men are now charged with organizing, directing and fundraising for those efforts from their homes in the Twin Cities suburbs.

Ambazonia defense forces

What we know:

The federal indictment charges Benedict Kuah and Pascal Wongbi with eight counts, including conspiracy to kill, kidnap, maim or injure persons in a foreign country.

They are also charged with conspiracy to provide support or material, conspiracy to commit hostage taking, conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction outside the U.S. and conspiracy to launder money.

Kuah, from Woodbury, and Wongbi, from Ramsey, are both listed as leaders in the Ambazonian Defense Force, which seeks to create an independent nation called Ambazonia in western portions of Cameroon.

Both men are natives of Cameroon, but immigrated to the U.S., became naturalized citizens and settled in Minnesota.

Efforts around the world

Dig deeper:

The Ambazonian Defense Force actively updates their efforts on YouTube and Facebook, as well as other social media platforms.

Both Kuah and Wongbi can be frequently seen in videos and livestreams sharing information as well as fundraising to support the fighters on the ground in Cameroon. Kuah is listed as the Chairman of the War Council and Wongbi as the Head of Defense.

According to the indictment, the money is primarily raised from fellow Cameroonians living outside of Cameroon, including in the United States.

The charges describe funds being transferred to Cameroon to buy guns, explosive devices, and fund one bombing of the "Race for Hope," an annual footrace in southwestern Cameroon, which injured at least 19 civilians.

US prosecution

What's next:

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Joe Thompson said "operating from the comfort of their living rooms in Minnesota, these defendants caused violence and suffering half a world away."

"They ordered kidnappings, bombings, and murders. Their crimes are an affront to both American law and basic human decency. Cameroon is a safer place because of this prosecution," Thompson continued.

Kuah and Wongbi are detained pending detention hearings set for Sept. 10 for Kuah and Sept. 11 for Wongbi.

If convicted, the defendants face a statutory maximum penalty of life in prison.