Minnesota health officials urge measles vaccinations as cases rise

The Brief There have been 30 reported measle cases in Minnesota as part of this recent outbreak. About 1 in 3 cases have required hospitalization. The outbreak has largely affected unvaccinated children in the Somali community.



The Minnesota Department of Health is urging parents to vaccinate their children as measles cases continue to rise.

Measles outbreak

Health officials said on Wednesday that 30 measles cases have been reported in Minnesota as part of this outbreak. Cases were initially reported in May and June but started increasing at the end of July. Children between 7 months and 10 years old have reported falling ill, in addition to one adult. Of those, approximately 1 in 3 required hospitalization, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH),

Unvaccinated children are more at risk, and MDH officials say the outbreak has been largely affecting unvaccinated children in the Somali community.

"Some families seem concerned that the MMR vaccine is somehow linked to autism, but this is a myth. Regrettably, vaccination rates against measles have dropped significantly in our Somali community over the past 10-15 years, yet the number of autism cases have not decreased. This clearly demonstrates that there is no link between the MMR vaccine and autism," explained Dr. Abdul Abdi, pediatrician at Children's Minnesota, in a statement.

Health officials say with school starting soon and several upcoming events in the Twin Cities, people who attend larger gatherings should be vaccinated or stay home if they are unvaccinated and have been exposed to measles.

How can I identify measles?

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease easily spread by coughing and sneezing. The MDH explained that once an infected person leaves a room, the virus could stay in the air for up to two hours.

"Measles is currently circulating, and infections can be severe," said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist and medical director at the MDH. "I urge all parents to be sure that their children are vaccinated because we know that vaccination offers the best protection."

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body. Typically, it takes eight to 12 days for symptoms to develop after initial exposure.

If your child is showing symptoms, the MDH suggests calling your medical provider instead of going to the clinic to help prevent the highly contagious virus from spreading.

Bigger picture

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in late July that there had been 13 outbreaks in the United States so far this year, compared to four outbreaks in 2023.

More than 180 cases have been reported in 2024, a significant increase from the 58 cases reported nationwide in 2023. Of those infected this year, 85% were "unvaccinated or unknown," while only 5% had both vaccines.

What can you do to protect your children?

The best way to protect children and yourself from measles is through vaccination.

Children can be vaccinated at their regular clinic, and for those without health insurance, children can be vaccinated through local public health departments.

Children should receive two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 months to 15 months, and again between ages 4 and 6. You can check your vaccination status and your kids' online.