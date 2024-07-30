MDH urges patients to vaccinate children for measles

The Minnesota Department of Health reports no new cases of measles this week, but it’s urging parents to make sure their children’s vaccinations are updated before school starts in September.

"Now is a great time for children to get caught up on their immunizations, including the MMR vaccine that protects against measles, mumps, and rubella," said Jessica Munroe, a vaccine-preventable disease supervisor and epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Background

On July 25, MDH confirmed three cases of measles in children who were unvaccinated. Two of those children needed hospital care and are now home recovering. What concerns epidemiologists is that none of the cases involve foreign travel or contact with someone who has traveled to an area where measles has not been eradicated.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that results in hospitalization for nearly half of those who are infected. Initial symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. It generally takes eight to 12 days from exposure to someone with measles to develop the first symptoms, which are usually a runny nose, cough, or red eyes, followed by a fever. The measles rash usually appears two to three days after the fever begins.

Measles outbreaks up this year

The Centers for Disease Control is currently tracking 13 outbreaks of measles so far this year. An outbreak is considered three or more cases. Last year there were only four such outbreaks.

Minnesota has seen 16 cases so far in 2024 with Wisconsin and South Dakota each reporting one case. Illinois leads the upper Midwest in reporting 67 cases. In all of the reported cases across the country, the CDC says 85% of the patients were not vaccinated, or their vaccination status was not known.

Vaccinations are key

Minnesota law requires children to have five immunizations by the time they enter kindergarten: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), hepatitis B, and Varicella (chickenpox).

According to both state records and CDC data, only 87% of Minnesota kindergartners were vaccinated against MMR in 2023, the latest year from which data is available.

"Some of that is certainly access during the pandemic and parents not having an opportunity to get into primary care," said Munroe. "We are also seeing misinformation being something that’s targeted to parents here in Minnesota. And that is something we’re actively trying to combat every day."

She’s urging families to connect with their doctors about whether their children’s immunizations are up to date.

"Now is the time to be making those appointments," said Munroe. "This is a busy time of year for primary care providers. So, make that appointment sooner rather than later so that your child can be protected when the time comes."

How do I get my child vaccinated?

If families cannot get a timely appointment with their doctors, both Hennepin and Ramsey counties provide vaccination clinics and programs.